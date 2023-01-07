2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Covington.

Lt. Justin Bradbury with Covington police said two people were shot at around 7:45 p.m. near the Tienda La Samaritana on Greenup Street.

Police said one person was shot in the leg. They did not say where the other person, who is in critical condition, was shot.

There are no suspects and Bradbury said the shooting is believed to be random.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

President Biden speaks in Covington about Brent Spence updates

'One-man crime wave': Police say man tried to kill officer during chase in Covington

Police searching for 28-year-old wanted for Covington murder