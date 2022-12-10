Police: 1 person killed in early morning Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Covington, Covington police said.

Around 7:41 a.m., Covington Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of W 21st Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

Police said the name of the victim will be released after family is notified.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Covington Police Crime Bureau at 859-292-2234 or contact Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.