Police: Man tries to kill officer during chase in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky — A Campbell County man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car during a chase, according to a press release from Covington police.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, 44-year-old Donnie Applegate refused to stop after an officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, investigators said.

Applegate allegedly led officers on a low-speed pursuit through Covington. When he reached a dead end at East 20th Street near Glenway Avenue, an officer exited his car and was trying to communicate with Applegate. That's when Applegate put his car in reverse and attempted to strike the officer, investigators said.

Applegate missed the officer and struck a police cruiser instead. After the crash, Applegate was quickly taken into custody. According to police, no one was injured.

Applegate is facing three charges including fleeing, criminal mischief, and attempted murder of a police officer.

Applegate will be in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

