19-year-old indicted, accused of firing into home of suspect in Covington shooting of 12-year-old

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Kenton County Grand Jury has indicted a 19-year-old for two counts of attempted murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment after police said he shot into two Covington homes in December 2025.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders' office says Gemontray Drake fired into two homes in the 4400 block of Decoursey Avenue between Dec. 14-17. One of the victims in those two shootings was Jayden Marsh, a 19-year-old arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old boy in the 4300 block of McKee Street on Feb. 22.

Prosecutors said the 12-year-old had witnessed the two December shootings and cooperated with police.

Neighbors showed us security camera footage of the Feb. 22 shooting, which showed a man getting out of a car, then approaching the boy, shooting him and taking off.

Jazmine McKinney told us she heard the shots and ran outside to find the child lying on the sidewalk.

WATCH: How a neighbor used her first aid training to help the boy

Neighbor talks stepping in to help 12-year-old boy after he was shot

"I just took the chest-sized gauze pads and held it on each one until the paramedics got there. But, I was able to get his name, age, where he went to school and things like that, to help keep him awake and identify him for the police," McKinney said.

Prosecutors said the 12-year-old remains in critical condition at Cincinnati Children's.

Drake faces 10 to 65 years in prison if convicted on all charges. His arraignment is scheduled for March 9. Marsh was arraigned Monday, with the judge setting his bond at $1 million.