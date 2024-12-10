Watch Now
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $100 million distribution center in Kenton County

Facility to create 178 jobs over the next five years
CFA Supply Northern Kentucky rendering
ELSMERE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced a major investment in the state's food and beverage industry.

Chick-fil-A Supply plans to build a new $100 million distribution center in Elsmere. The facility is expected to create 178 jobs in the next five years.

The company is a branch within Chick-fil-A and is responsible for supporting the restaurant chain’s distribution network.

The new center will be located in Kenton County on over 28 acres and will span more than 270,000 square feet. It will support deliveries for about 150 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region.

“Elsmere not only provides access to quality talent, but its unique location will also allow us to receive product by rail,” said Josh Grote, executive director of Chick-fil-A Supply. “We’re grateful to the Elsmere community and Commonwealth of Kentucky for the warm welcome and look forward to serving Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area.”

In addition to its investment in Elsmere, Chick-fil-A Supply will make a $25,000 donation to a local Feeding America food bank to support hunger relief efforts in the community once the distribution center opens its doors.

Chick-fil-A Supply plans to employ more than 130 people in the first year. Roles include a general manager and various leadership positions, drivers, navigators, warehouse team members and maintenance technicians.

Construction on the site has already begun, and the facility is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

