Emergency crews searching for two missing at sanitation facility, one person rescued

BROMLEY, Ky. — Emergency crews are searching for two missing people from a sanitation facility in Bromley, Ky. after something went wrong during a project, according to Park Hills police.

Police said workers at the SD1 site on Steve Tanner Street in Bromley were working on a project when some kind of failure occurred. So far, one person has been accounted for and taken to a hospital, but officials said they are still searching for two more people.

Police did not say what exactly happened or under what circumstances the workers went missing.

Pike Street will be closed while emergency crews work, police said.

Police said they plan to release more information; WCPO will update this story when they do.

Officials have not said whether any of the workers involved were hurt, or what kind of project was being worked on at the time.