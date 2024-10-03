'They really start to come to life': Jack-o'-Lantern Glow at the Cincinnati Zoo begins

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has a new experience to offer this fall, and it's a great for all ages.

Jack-o'-Lantern Glow begins Thursday, October 3 and will run until the end of the month on select evenings.

It's a lighted pumpkin experience where people can walk through the half-mile path of hand-carved pumpkins and fall decorations. You can also enjoy the zoo exhibits in the evening hours as well.

In total, there are 5,500 carved pumpkins, all carved by local artists.

WCPO Zoo Jack-o'-lantern Glow



There are over 20 themes to enjoy and take your selfies with at what the zoo is calling a must-do for Fall.

"At night, starting at around dusk, you really start to see these things glow, they really start to come to life, they have their own emotion. This is the place to be for Halloween," said event producer Bud Stross.

"It's really for everyone, date nights, bringing out the kids, or grandma and grandpa. It's all the flat parts of the zoo and it's right around a half mile," said Stross.

WCPO Zoo Jack-o'-lantern Glow



This event is separate from a zoo membership; A separate ticket will need to be purchased online, but there are discounts offered to zoo members.

"Anyone can come to the show and it's time ticketed so pick the slot that works for you, buy your ticket online and then enjoy the pumpkins and the experience," said Stross.

To get your tickets and see what evenings this event is open, check out thezoo's website.

WCPO Zoo Glow

