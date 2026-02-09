'It's the best thing ever' | NKY bakery rolls out cherry bombs as alternative to Batesville's Thing-a-lings

WALTON, Ky. — If you've lived in the Tri-State long enough, you know that Cherry Thing-a-lings, made by Schmidt Bakery in Batesville, Indiana, are a very popular item in February during President's Day weekend.

Now, that craze is spreading beyond the Indiana state line with Kentucky's own version: Cherry bombs.

I stepped up for the difficult assignment — wink, wink — of finding and trying the latest cherry treat at Bailey Jayne's Bakery in Walton.

WCPO Jen checking out the process of making Cherry Bombs

"It's pure chaos. We're doing cherry bombs in one glazer and donuts in the other," said Jayne Napier, the bakery's owner.

The cherry bomb is Bailey Jaynes Bakery's take on the beloved Tri-State treat, the Cherry Thing-a-ling. While Napier is honest about where the inspiration came from, the recipe for cherry bombs is all her own, crafted by her and her mother.

"I'm not gonna say it's better — it's different," Napier said. "You know, I've honestly have never had theirs 'cause I'm here all the time. I hear they are great. We're no competition to them. We don't wanna be. I think we are about an hour and a half away and there's room for everybody."

Watch us try the cherry confections below:

Can Kentucky's cherry bombs rival Indiana's classic Thing-a-lings?

Customers like Kathy French, who recently discovered this bakery, are already sold on this version of the cherry treat.

"Cold or hot, zapping in the microwave for about 15 to 20 seconds, have your coffee ready, and baby, it's the best thing ever," French said. "And if you're not here at Bailey Jayne's you are missing out."

WCPO Box of Cherry Bombs

The team behind these cherry confections can barely keep them on the shelves. When I asked how many extra they made the night before, Napier said the count was around 500 extra — and they were already gone by the next day.

Still, Napier's team isn't slowing down anytime soon.

"We have a great community that supports us," Napier said.

According to Napier, customers can pre-order or just stop in the bakery to get their cherry bombs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.