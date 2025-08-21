'It's scary there are no sidewalks' | Parent concerned about safety of Mt. Healthy elementary students

CINCINNATI — A parent is speaking out, concerned about the lack of sidewalks on the way to an elementary school in Mount Healthy.

Amanda Friedrich, a parent of a Mt. Healthy City School student, is concerned about the safety of students walking to Mt. Healthy North Elementary.

She posted on Facebook about her concerns on August 16, upset that the district wasn't doing anything about the concern.

"It's scary there are no sidewalks, there's no assurance that the kids know where to walk," said Friedrich.

The long stretch of Struble Road doesn't have a clear walking path.

Students have had to walk along this busy street with no sidewalk for years.

"The safety of the kids there is no way for them to safely walk home," Friedrich said.

"Find more solutions there is no safe way for them to even start a walk here," Friedrich said.

We took her concerns to the Mt. Healthy City School district.

In an email, we asked the superintendent about the district's plan for student safety and if there will be any crossing guards directing traffic in front the school this year.

In a statement Superintendent Dr. Sarah Wilson said:

"Mt. Healthy City Schools provides transportation in line with state law, and student safety is always our top priority. We understand families' concerns, and we share them. That's why we're committed to working together with our community to make routes to school as safe as possible."

Friedrich said she hopes the district will come up with solutions.

So what would it take to get sidewalks there and who's responsible for doing it? The area where the school is located is part of Springfield Township.

The township administrator told WCPO 9 News they don't have the money budgeted for sidewalks there and that the district hasn't indicated that this is a concern.

Friedrich still hopes the district will provide a plan that will improve safety for students walking along this road to school.

"I just want something figured out," Friedrich said.