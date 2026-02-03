'It's perfect timing' | Cincinnati Ballet performing Swan Lake at Music Hall for first time in 6 years

CINCINNATI — Swan Lake is returning to Music Hall for the first time in six years.

The Cincinnati Ballet's performance of this beloved classic, opening Valentine’s Day weekend, explores love, betrayal and loyalty through sweeping choreography, expressive storytelling, and unforgettable music. The performances run from February 13 through Feb. 21.

“This piece is all about love and betrayal and loyalty. It’s a very emotional ballet,” said Deborah Brant, CEO of the Cincinnati Ballet. “The fact that we’re performing it starting Valentine’s weekend and into the next weekend, I think it’s perfect timing.”

Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, performed live by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, this production honors tradition while offering fresh visual updates.

“We wanted to make sure the audience feels the classicism of this piece and that we haven’t changed it too much,” she said. “But we have updated some of the costumes with new jewels and they’ll be stunning from the audience.”

Watch to get a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes:

Swan Lake hasn’t been performed by Cincinnati Ballet since February 2020.

“It’s been six years,” Brant said. “This piece being the epitome of classic ballet. They’re really looking forward to it.”

One of the ballet’s most iconic elements is the dual role of Odette and Odile, performed by the same dancer.

“It’s a dream role,” she said. “The good swan and the bad swan, the costumes are exactly the same except for the color.”

Three dancers will share the role across performances, including one making their debut in the part.

For newcomers to ballet, Swan Lake is the perfect introduction.

“If you’re going to say, ‘I’ve been to a ballet,’ you want to say, ‘Oh, was it Swan Lake?’” she said. “Wherever you sit in Music Hall, it’s an experience.”

Behind the scenes, the artistry continues.

Each tutu takes between 80 and 100 hours to create in Cincinnati Ballet’s in-house costume shop, and many of the costumes live on beyond the Cincinnati production.

“Other companies will rent this from us when they do Swan Lake all across the country,” Brant said.

Whether you’re a longtime ballet lover or attending for the first time, Swan Lake remains a classic masterpiece worth witnessing. Tickets are on sale now.

