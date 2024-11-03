'It's going to hurt' | Nearby restaurant feeling aftermath from Daniel Carter Beard Bridge fire

CINCINNATI — Most northbound lanes of I-471 have been reopened to traffic, but southbound lanes remain closed just a day after the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge was shut down due to a fire early Friday morning.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) say they expect the closure to last weeks. They say there is no specific timeline for the closure.

The fire started at the Thousand Hands playground in Sawyer Point Park. Cincinnati Fire Department officials say they are still investigating what caused the fire.

No one was injured and officials said no hazardous materials were involved or released in the fire. Residents are asked to stay away from Sawyer Point Park at this time.

ODOT has an emergency contract with The Great Lakes Construction Co., who put up fencing by the park to make sure people keep their distance.

The fire has left its mark not only on the bridge but also on drivers, bikers and people walking.

The fire is making its impact on more than just traffic, it's also affecting The Montgomery Inn at The Boathouse.

"Well, yesterday was a pretty rough day," said Restaurant Manager Tag Gregory. "We did about half of our business on a Friday night, we lost about 200 covers yesterday."

Gregory says the closure of nearby roads and the bridge has caused a lot of confusion with drivers and customers. He said the number of reservations for Saturday was less than normal.

"It's tough to make a buck in the restaurant industry as it is right now anyway," Gregory said. "It's going to hurt, and hopefully they'll get it cleaned up and we'll be back in business."

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says at least three steel beams need replacing, as well as the bridge deck and a sign truss. While there is no exact timeline for repairs on the southbound side, Bruning said it's "safe to say weeks."

In the meantime, Gregory wants customers to know the restaurant is still open, and he hopes people will still go there to eat.

ODOT has created a website for residents to stay updated on the latest bridge information. You can find that here.

Here's a list of what will be blocked while I-471 is closed:

ODOT is diverting southbound I-471 traffic from Ohio by way of I-71 and I-75 South. In addition, the following restrictions are in place in downtown Cincinnati:



Liberty Street access to I-471 is closed.

5 th Street access to I-471 is closed.

Street access to I-471 is closed. S. 50 East and West access to I-471 is closed. (U.S. 50 remains open to thru traffic.)

Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive is closed under the approach.

Eastbound Pete Rose Way motorists may use Eggleston Street. Westbound Riverside Drive (U.S. 52) should divert to Columbia Parkway (U.S. 50).

