'It's fun to speak in front of everybody:' Regional champ prepares for National Scripps Spelling Bee

CINCINNATI — Two hundred skilled spellers from all over the U.S. will gather in Washington, D.C. for the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday.

I had the pleasure of interviewing the Kentucky-Indiana regional champ, who said his goal is “to win it.”

"Like sometimes before [competition] I feel kind of nervous. And then I go up there and just either I get out or don't get out," Aarya Mehendale said. "So I just stay calm. Try to spell the word right."

Spelling the word right is Mehandale’s specialty.

He has numerous spelling awards, including his most recent trophy — after taking home a win at Regionals and clinching his spot at the 2024 National Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

All of his success wasn’t without some setbacks.

The 8th grader remembers all the times he didn’t win and usually, the word that tripped him up! Thanks to a lot of practice on the Word Club app and a lot of reading, he feels ready.

"I just like reading a lot so my vocabulary is expanding," he said.

When he’s not expanding his vocabulary, Mehandale is playing football, hanging with friends and looking forward to high school at Covington Catholic High School.

He’s also looking forward to taking the stage once again on Thursday.

"I don't get stage fright," he said. "It's fun to speak in front of everybody. Like the whole world watching me."