'It's been hard' | SNAP delays amid government shutdown drive crowds to Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI — The first of the month is when federal food assistance money is usually loaded onto Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards. However, on Saturday, millions of people who rely on SNAP benefits saw no funds added due to the ongoing government shutdown.

On Friday, two federal judges ruled the Trump administration must tap into billions of dollars in emergency funds to at least partially cover SNAP benefits in November.

Despite the ruling, millions of recipients will still face delays getting their benefits.

Around 1.4 million Ohioans receive $264 million in SNAP benefits each month. That includes 97,000 Hamilton County residents who rely on SNAP. 45% of residents who receive SNAP are children, according to county officials.

At the Freestore Foodbank Bea Taylor Market on Saturday afternoon, the lines were longer than usual.

SNAP delays amid shutdown drive crowds to local Foodbanks

President and CEO Kurt Reiber said he wasn't surprised to see the increased number of people.

"We expected this today," Reiber said.

He said the delays in SNAP benefits are driving more people to their markets.

"The fear of the unknown is something that people are trying to deal with or wrestle with," Reiber said.

Reiber said the Freestore Foodbank is working to help families during the uncertainty.

"We're giving folks an additional 20 to 30 percent more food so they can help weather this storm right now," Reiber said.

Reiber said he hopes more people are able to step up and help their community.

"If folks are in a position where they can make a donation, now is the time to do that," Reiber said.

We spoke to Kathy Miller at the market. She's a Cincinnati resident who said she relies on SNAP.

She said without the benefits, she's forced to make tough financial decisions.

"It hurts like hell because I either have to pay this bill or get food," Miller said.

Miller said she's frustrated with leaders in Washington for letting things get to this point.

"Let them live in our shoes and see how it is," Miller said.

The SNAP delays are particularly hard for parents like Melissa Boggs. She said she and her 5-year-old son rely on the benefits.

"It's been hard," Boggs said.

Boggs said she feels overwhelmed by the uncertainty of when things will return to normal.

She said it's also why she's grateful for places like the Freestore Foodbank.

"It helps with at least getting through one or two days," Boggs said. "Otherwise, we wouldn't be able to make it."

She said she's patiently waiting for leaders in Washington to get the problems resolved.

"I hope that one day it will end, and hopefully it will be sooner rather than later," Boggs said.