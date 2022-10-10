'It's always scary when you see a bike on the ground.' Motorcyclists who witnessed weekend crashes talk safety

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating several crashes involving motorcycles that happened Saturday and Sunday, including a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, one in Addyston that sent the motorcyclist to the hospital and an accident involving a motorcycle that crashed into a pole in Madisonville.

Police on scene of the crash in Madisonville Sunday told WCPO the motorcyclist lost control and hit a pole. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident in Addyston happened around 5:30 pm Sunday and shut down part of Three River Parkway for several hours. The Hamilton County Sheriff's office said the motorcycle was on US 50 and collided with a van that was making a left turn.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Some patrons at Route 50 Saloon witnessed the Addyston crash.

"The people out on the deck, they came in and said there's a horrible wreck," Jacob Allison, who was inside the saloon, said.

That's how Allison found out about the crash.

"It's always scary when you see a bike on the ground," he said.

Allison rides a motorcycle too and said he's had some close calls himself.

"Stop signs, red lights, intersections, turning. That's usually about the most scary parts that you could deal with," he said.

In Middletown, another motorcyclist witnessed the aftermath of Saturday's crash that ended up in his front yard.

"I come outside and see the car in the front yard and at first when I seen the bike, the Harley was mangled so bad, I really thought it was scrapped off of a truck," Brian Nelson said.

The motorcycle was not scrap from a truck, but one of two vehicles involved in a crash.

Brian Nelson and other nearby neighbors saw the driver of the motorcycle on the road and went to check on everyone involved in the accident. The driver of the motorcycle didn't have a pulse.

"As a guy who rides, that was really hard to see," Nelson said.

This isn't the first accident Roosevelt Blvd. has seen recently. Neighbors say most of them are caused by the same things officers are investigating for this crash: speed and impairment.

"I've seen people going by so fast you can't even tell what kind of car they've got," Nelson said.

All of this makes him a little wary of riding his motorcycle.