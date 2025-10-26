'It's about a cure for cancer' | Nonprofit funding cancer research raising money ahead of Angel Run fundraiser

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio — Some of the fun and games at Stumps Westside Bowling meant a little more on Saturday.

That's because proceeds from games inside and outside went to The Cure Starts Now.

The Cure Starts Now is a nonprofit funding research for pediatric cancer. The nonprofit is also partnering with the upcoming Angel Run, a 5K run/walk fundraiser.

We spoke to the nonprofit's co-founder, Keith Desserich, at the event.

"This is how it's going to get eliminated, is through this teamwork of families coming together from this area in particular," Desserich said.

Hear how local families are continuing to raise money for cancer research in the video below:

Bridgetown families come together to raise money for pediatric cancer research

Desserich knows the pain that childhood cancer causes all too well. His daughter, Elena, died from brain cancer and it sparked him and his wife to start the nonprofit.

"We have families, particularly in Cincinnati, that have come together and said 'we're going to make it about the next child, we're going to pay it forward', and you just don't see that everywhere," Desserich said.

Desserich said the work they do is to try to find a cure for kids like 6-year-old Wyatt Thomas.

Thomas was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was 4. His mom, Amanda, said it hasn't been easy.

"That night in the ER just forever changed our lives when you hear the words 'brain tumor' in your child," Thomas said.

She said Wyatt is doing better. We could see it on Saturday, as Wyatt did everything from bowling to painting pumpkins.

"This kid is resilient," Thomas said. "He's a warrior."

It's stories like Wyatt's that are driving the desire for Desserich and others to raise money to try to find a cure.

We also met Jay Schuermann on Saturday. Schuermann got involved with the Angel Run after his son, Jack, passed away from brain cancer.

He said he misses his son every day, but he said he's also inspired by Jack to try to help make a difference for every family impacted by cancer.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," Schuermann said. "Your children shouldn't die before you, you know? It's unnatural."

Schuermann said he's grateful for Stumps to help put on Saturday's event and bring awareness to the nonprofit and the Angel Run.

"It puts faith back in mankind," Schuermann said.

The Angel Run takes place on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Kuliga Park. If you'd like to get involved, you can do so here.

"It's about a cure for cancer," Desserich said.