Monroe Township man to serve almost 2 months in jail after leaving dogs to rot in cage

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Neighbors at a Monroe Township mobile home park had just found out what led to police filling up their street on the night of June 1.

“I’m shocked and very sad," Sandy Chaney said.

Chaney lives next door to Michael Kimmerly-Huffman, a man who was charged and eventually pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

"My brother called me, and he was like, 'Hey, there's a bunch of sheriff's here,'" Chaney said.

Deputies arrived after reports of a strong odor coming from the house, according to court documents. Law enforcement went inside and found the remains of two dogs left in a small cage.

Watch to see a judge hand down a sentence to the man who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty:

Man to serve almost 2 months in jail after leaving dogs to rot in cage

Kimmerly-Huffman admitted to leaving the dogs in the cage without any care for about two weeks, according to the criminal complaint.

"I don't know if words can describe what has happened in this matter," prosecuting attorney Nicholas Tammaro said.

Kimmerly-Huffman was in court to receive his sentence Thursday morning. After his attorney spoke, Judge Katherine Terpstra asked the defendant if he had anything to say on his own behalf.

Kimmerly-Huffman shook his head and only mouthed the word, "No."

"What happened to these animals was entirely unnecessary," Terpstra said.

The judge then sentenced Kimmerly-Huffman to 90 days in jail, with 30 days suspended and two days already credited. The suspended days are on the condition that he completes three years of probation.

He also was ordered to go to counseling, given a lifetime ban from companion animals and handed community service hours.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.