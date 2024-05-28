'It doesn't really intimidate me:' Sharonville student set for Scripps National Spelling Bee

CINCINNATI — Older siblings can have a profound impact on your life and in the case of 13-year-old Emily Castilla, her brother's spelling spotlight helped her find her passion.

Emily is getting ready for the preliminary round of the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She's spent about an hour each day studying 100 words per session to get ready.

She said she has a notebook for reinforcement.

"If I get a word wrong, or even if I don't, even if it's just challenging, I will write it down because writing down helps you remember," Emily said.

So you might wonder, is she nervous about the national stage? Intimidated? Excited?

Emily said, "It doesn't really intimidate me, because I feel like once I'm there, it's not going to be that pressurizing. We're just going to all be competing for this one goal. But we're still going to be friends.'

Sebastian, Emily's brother, made it to the third finals rounds at the Bee in 2019.

"He always had like a passion for words and I did too, because I love to read," she said. "So, once I realized that we had similar interests, I started to know that I wanted to do spelling as well."

Emily plans to be the winner, but most important will be the friends she makes. She also said the trip will be a valuable experience that other students can prepare for.

"It's not that hard to learn if you practice a lot," she said. "And then after a while, it just kind of comes naturally to you. How to spell words can be very fun."

You can learn more about the contestants here.