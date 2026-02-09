'It actually saved a life' | Cancer survivor credits blood drive donation with early detection

CINCINNATI — A major blood drive is underway at Heritage Bank Center, giving donors the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and help save lives.

Kenny Wilkerson knows firsthand how blood donation can make the difference between life and death. When he started working at Hoxworth Blood Center, it quickly became a personal mission for him to help his community.

"I really liked doing what I am doing to help in the community, so ... I said, 'You know what, I might as well do even more — donate blood,'" Wilkerson said.

For eight years, Wilkerson was able to donate blood regularly until he received devastating news.

"I found out while I was working the UC blood drive that something was going on," Wilkerson said. "I had difficulty breathing ... lymphoma cancer was doing the havoc, and it was doing a little spreading action."

Cancer survivor credits blood drive donation with early detection

Wilkerson has been cancer-free for nearly three years, but he credits being a blood donor with helping save his life through early detection.

"By them catching it in time, it helped," Wilkerson said.

Ashley Smith, public information officer for Hoxworth Blood Center, said donations stay local and make a significant impact.

"When people donate with Hoxworth, it stays local, so it goes to more than 30 local hospitals," Smith said.

The impact extends far beyond the donation itself, especially during a time when blood donations are critically needed.

"You get this email saying that your blood helped a patient at UC and their time of need, it actually saved a life and getting that letter is really impactful," Smith said.

The blood drive continues through Feb. 11 at Heritage Bank Center. Donors can receive incentives including food, game tickets and apparel.

"If you can get past the mental part of it, you can get through anything," Wilkerson said.

You can use this link to schedule a day and time to donate.