Investigators: 1 person shot by police in Wyoming

WYOMING, Ohio — One person was shot by police in Wyoming, Ohio investigators said.

According to a Wyoming police sergeant, it happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday on Durrell Avenue.

Durrell Avenue is still blocked off. Police have not said how long the roadway will be closed.

Investigators have not said who was shot and why. They have also not provided an update on the person's condition.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

