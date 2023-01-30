Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyWyoming

Actions

Investigators: 1 person shot by police in Wyoming

One person was shot by police in Wyoming, Ohio early Monday morning.
Wyoming police involved shooting
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 05:23:42-05

WYOMING, Ohio — One person was shot by police in Wyoming, Ohio investigators said.

According to a Wyoming police sergeant, it happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday on Durrell Avenue.

Durrell Avenue is still blocked off. Police have not said how long the roadway will be closed.

Investigators have not said who was shot and why. They have also not provided an update on the person's condition.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Body cam shows Fairfield Township police shoot man who chased officers with hammer, knife
Family of Fairfield man killed by police in Walmart shooting may move on with lawsuit, court rules
Body cam video shows Miami Township police shoot man accused of stabbing woman multiple times, killing her

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

More local news:
Majority of bettors across the country supporting Bengals in AFC championship 28-year-old killed in Saturday evening North Fairmount shooting Springfield Township Police: 1 shot, non-life-threatening injuries

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.