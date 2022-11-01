Police shoot man accused of stabbing woman in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was shot by Miami Township police, Chief Mike Mills said in a release.

Officers were called to Valencia Drive for a stabbing Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Mills said the suspect in the stabbing fled the scene. A detective and officer found the suspect down the road on Geneva Court. Police said he was holding a knife.

"As the officers were trying to get him to drop the knife he charged the detective," Mills said in the release. "The detective fired two shots hitting the male with one round. The officer fired his Taser missing the male."

Mills said they rendered aid until medics arrived. The suspect's condition is not known. No officers were injured. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital by Air Care, dispatchers said.

Live Oaks Vocational School and Milford Christian Academy were briefly on lockdown, dispatchers said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

An officer with Miami Township police shot and killed someone earlier this year. Mills said they received multiple calls on May 20 about a woman firing shots in the parking lot of Berry Lane Apartments. When police arrived, Mills said the woman — 47-year-old Camille Weems — fired one round at officers.

Mills said the three officers at the scene told Weems to drop her gun. When one officer stood up, Mills said the woman fired another round. The officer fired six rounds, hitting her and killing her.

After the May shooting, Mills said he could not remember police ever being involved in a shooting inside Miami Township. This is now the second police shooting in the last seven months.