Ohio BCI investigating police shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a police shooting in Fairfield Township Wednesday night.

Steve Irwin, the press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, said BCI was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Irwin said no officers were injured.

A WCPO crew said there is heavy police activity near Camargo Park, a mobile home community off Hamilton Middletown Road. Police have not released any information on who was shot and their condition.

BCI's investigation is ongoing at this time.

Less than one month ago, two Fairfield Township officers resigned after they did not use deadly force against an armed suspect. Chief Robert Chabali officers Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett were searching for 25-year-old Stephaun Jones after he shot and killed someone. When they arrived at the scene and left their cars, Jones pointed a gun at officers and refused to listen to their commands.

Officer Reed deployed his Taser but did not hit Jones. Bartlett wrote in a police report he was "unable to take a shot at the male, due to a citizen mowing his lawn behind the male suspect." The officers lost sight of Jones, who was later shot by Hamilton police officers.

"It’s been determined that our officers, two of them did not really do what they were supposed to do, and that is to use lethal force to stop the threat, the gentleman’s threat," Chabali said.

BCI is investigating the shooting of Jones. Both Hamilton officers were put on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

