Hamilton County Commissioners weigh children's services levy increase amid rising costs

CINCINNATI — A monumental decision is on the horizon for Hamilton County Commissioners as they consider putting a levy on the upcoming November ballot to increase funding for children's services.

The current levy, which passed in 2021, generates about $81 million annually and expires at the end of the year.

County leaders said more than 13,000 kids in the county received levy-funded services last year. That includes services like child abuse and neglect investigations, safe shelter and foster care support.

The levy is up for renewal, but many child advocates said the current levy isn't sustainable.

WATCH: We detail how a potential failed levy vote could lead to major cuts across multiple county services

Commissioners debate levy to increase funding for children's services

John Nelson, interim director of Jobs and Family Services in Hamilton County, said rising costs and growing demand are some reasons why there is a need for additional funding.

“We have seen the cost of placement, whether it be with kinship, foster, residential treatment or group home, go up significantly over the last five years," Nelson said.

To maintain basic services, the county's Tax Levy Review Committee is recommending a 5.57-mil levy that would generate about $144 million per year.

The current levy costs homeowners about $81 per $100,000 in home value. Under the proposed increase, it would cost homeowners about $154 per $100,000 in home value.

“Part of it is to ensure children are placed," Nelson said.

However, even if the levy isn't renewed or increased, the county is still legally required to fund children's services.

That means, if a levy were to fail, officials would have to pull money from the county's general fund.

County Administrator Jeff Aluotto said about 75% of the general fund supports public safety and judicial operations in the county. He said if the county has to use money from the general fund to pay for children's services, it would put many other county services at risk of major cuts.

“Failure of that levy would have absolute major impacts across all levels, all areas of county government," Aluotto said.

County commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday to hear from community members on the importance of funding for children's services.

Commissioners said they understand the weight of their decision, with Commissioner Denise Driehaus calling it one of the most important decisions in her 9-year tenure.

Still, all three commissioners acknowledged that increasing the levy might be a big ask for some homeowners.

“We have to look at all of these things and create a balance," Driehaus said.

Commissioners will hold one more public hearing on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at the county's central campus location.

They will then hold a special meeting on Aug. 3 where commissioners will decide what levy, if any, will be put on the November ballot.

“By investing in our children, that’s the best decision our community can make," Nelson said.