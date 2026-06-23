WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A faith-based residential center for troubled young men in Union Township has withdrawn its controversial rezoning application, and Warren County commissioners approved the withdrawal Tuesday morning.

Restoration Ranch, a nonprofit that uses equine therapy to help boys ages 11 to 18 with trauma from the foster care system, had sought to rezone a 9-acre property off Shawhan Road. The decision to withdraw came after months of concerns from surrounding residents, ending with hours of public comment at a commissioners meeting.

Neighbors raised concerns about safety and the suitability of the location during public comment.

"I'm not opposed to what they're doing. It's such a horrible location and maybe there's no great location in Warren County and so be it," one resident said.

"I don't want my wife or any of these residents to have to worry about walking down the side of the barn and get him whacked by a kid who's desperate to steal their car," another resident said.

WATCH: Restoration Ranch withdraws rezoning request in Union Township

Restoration Ranch withdraws rezoning request in Union Township

"Nobody's in favor of it. I've yet to find a person who said yeah that's a good idea," a third resident said.

But, Terry Gray, who has lived next door to the property since he was 6 years old, said he was disappointed by the outcome.

"I'm 60 now, so I've spent my whole life here on Shawhan Road," Gray said. "It doesn't matter what county they live in, they're human beings … they're kids."

Gray said he understood his neighbors' concerns but had questions.

"It's a largely Christian neighborhood around here, and I know a lot of good Christian people that were against this," Gray said. "Where is the compassion? Where is the love?"

He calls it a missed opportunity.

"I know so many different neighbors that could teach young boys skills, to further them in life, and these are kids that desperately need that kind of attention," Gray said.

What comes next for Restoration Ranch and the boys it currently serves remains unclear. Case manager Marriea Mumma said she is still unsure what will happen next.

"That's the million-dollar question," Mumma said.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.