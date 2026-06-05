Restoration Ranch defends plan to relocate faith-based teen facility amid Warren County rezoning debate

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story there that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

Dozens of neighbors voiced concerns over a proposed rezoning for a faith-based residential center for troubled young men during a five-and-a-half-hour Warren County Commissioner meeting this week.

The residential center in question is Restoration Ranch, a facility for troubled teens with trauma from the foster care system that uses equine therapy for reform. The rezoning would allow Restoration Ranch to relocate to a 9-acre property off Shawhan Road.

WATCH: A case manager for Restoration Ranch addresses concerns from the facility's potential new neighbors:

Residents discuss rezoning of residential center for troubled young men

Neighbors raised concerns over a series of meetings, including the commissioners' regular session Tuesday, about the burden on taxpayers in the Kings Local School District, property tax values and, most prominently, safety.

Restoration Ranch currently operates on the campus of Solid Rock Church in Monroe, but the organization says it is being asked to leave as Solid Rock plans to build a school.

Marriea Mumma, a case manager at Restoration Ranch, pushed back on neighbors' concerns.

"Our kids aren't criminals... they're hurting.... they're kids...," she said.

Mumma said she understands why neighbors spoke out, but urged them to seek out more information.

"I have no disbarring comments to anyone who spoke against us," she said. "I'm a mother myself I get it, but they really need to get the information and not just what they are hearing."

Restoration Ranch currently houses 10 boys ranging in age from 11 to 18. The organization says the new location would be more secure and allow them to house up to 21 residents.

Mumma said concerns about runaways would be addressed by the new facility's design.

"There's only one door where the residents can leave, so the AWOLs or runaways that everyone is worried about, that would actually decrease," she said.

When asked what happens if the rezoning is not approved, Mumma said that is "the million dollar question."

The commissioners have rescheduled a continuation of the meeting for June 23 to take more questions before making a decision on the rezoning.

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WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.