Coroner: 1 dead after crash in Hamilton Township that hospitalized 3 others

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Hamilton Township, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office reported Tuesday morning.

The crash happened Monday evening.

The coroner's report says 57-year-old Scott Ricketts, of Loveland, died Monday following the crash.

According to Hamilton Township Fire Rescue, crews were called to the crash in the 2000 block of East US-22. The crash appeared to involve two vehicles, but one was towing a trailer.

Hamilton Township Fire Rescue wrote on social media that three people had to be extricated from the crashed vehicles. Two people involved in the crash were flown by Air Care to UC Health, while two others were taken to area hospitals by ground transport.

The agency did not speak to the extent of their injuries.

US-22 was shut down while Hamilton Township police investigated the crash.