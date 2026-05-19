CFD: 1 dead after crash on Spring Grove Avenue

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

At the scene, a WCPO crew saw a white SUV crashed into a support structure for railroad tracks that pass over Spring Grove Avenue.

Cincinnati firefighters said when emergency crews were dispatched, they found the SUV with heavy front-end damage, and one person was trapped inside. That person was extracted from the vehicle and crews attempted life-saving measures, but the person died at the scene.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.

Cincinnati police have not said what may have led up to the crash.