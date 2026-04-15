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Bat collected in Warren County tests positive for rabies, health district says

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LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Health District reported Wednesday that a bat collected in the county had tested positive for rabies, the first such occurrence since 2023.

In a release, the district said there are currently no known human or pet exposures in the county. However, the viral disease would be transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

Residents are encouraged to keep household pets safe by ensuring their vaccines are up to date, supervising pets that may go outside and contacting animal control to remove any stray animals from the neighborhood.

To ensure bats don't enter a building, make sure windows have screens, chimneys are capped and electrical or plumbing openings are plugged.

Rabies symptoms include fever, headache and general weakness early on before progressing to hallucinations, hypersalivation and hydrophobia. By the time those symptoms happen, death is likely to occur within days.

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

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