WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County leaders are changing some of the rules that will shape future development as new homes and subdivisions continue to pop up across the growing county.

Warren County commissioners unanimously approved five amendments to the county's subdivision regulations Tuesday.

Among the biggest changes is the removal of county-established minimum lot-size, frontage and width standards for townships that do not have zoning regulations. The previous regulations included different minimums based on the type of development and whether a property used an on-site sewage system or central sewer.

WATCH: Warren County Commissioners approve new subdivision regulations

Warren County Commissioners approve new subdivision regulations amid housing boom

The county also removed a provision that allowed additional lot depth or width to be required when a residential property was next to certain land uses or infrastructure, including a railroad, high-pressure gas or gasoline line, open drainage ditch, arterial road, interstate highway or industrial area. Under the previous regulations, an additional 50 feet could be required in certain circumstances.

Warren County Senior Planner Ryan Cook said the regulations continue to make the county more attractive to buyers and developers.

“Ensuring that when purchasing a property, there is no confusion on what things could be determined on that land,” Cook said.

Another amendment addresses shared driveways. Developers will now be required to provide a recorded driveway maintenance agreement for lots using a common driveway. The agreement must spell out responsibilities such as maintenance, repairs, snow and ice removal, improvements and replacement costs.

The changes come as new housing and development continue across Warren County, including hundreds of homes that have been built or are planned in new subdivisions.

Rapid growth has also sparked concerns among some longtime residents as communities balance new development with the character and infrastructure of existing neighborhoods.

Cook shared why he believes the county has been popular for these projects.

“It's a great area to raise kids and have those attractions and things like that,” Cook said. “With proximity to Dayton and Cincinnati, it's been a great in-between for young professionals to come to the area and grow with it.”

County leaders say they continually review subdivision regulations to clarify expectations for future development as Warren County continues to grow.