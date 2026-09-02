Harrison nonprofit continues to help flood victims 3 weeks after historic flooding

HARRISON, Ohio — Nearly three weeks after the historic flooding of the Whitewater River, communities and residents are still recovering. Almost immediately after the flooding hit, nonprofit Pathways to Home, a food pantry, got to work.

“We've been collecting cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, paper products, things like that and then just kinda hoarding them until we could find places to take them,” said Elizabeth Marlowe, the Partnership Development Coordinator for Pathways to Home.

WATCH: How communities along the Whitewater River are recovering, and how Pathways to Home is helping

Harrison nonprofit continues to help residents 3 weeks after historic flooding

On Wednesday, Pathways to Home gave away its second round of supplies to those in need in Harrison. Their first stop was in Connersville, Indiana.

“Everybody is just so grateful. Even packing up this truck today coming here, I was like, are they gonna want tortilla chips? You know, and I’m just trying to pass along whatever we can,” Marlowe said.

Directly after the flooding, the Scripps Howard Fund partnered with Pathways to Home to raise money for the organization. Through your donations and a donation match from the Scripps Howard Fund, we were able to raise over $1,000 for Pathways to Home so that they can continue to help those impacted by the historic flooding.

“Has it been horrendous? Yes. Has it been emotional? Absolutely. Has it been humbling? More so than I believe I’ve ever been humbled,” said Judy Kendall, who received needed supplies from Pathways to Home.

Kendall lives in Harrison, and when the river crested last month, her entire basement was flooded and ruined. She told us that she’s still dealing with the aftermath, and her home still has no water, but while it’s been tough, groups like Pathways to Home make it a little easier.

“I haven’t taken any handouts yet, so to me this is humbling,” Kendall said. “I had just gone to the grocery store today, and I am just so befuddled that I forgot hamburger buns, bread and here it is.”

Pathways to Home is still collecting donations and plans to be back at the Harrison VFW next week for another giveaway. Marlowe says the nonprofit is in need of more cleaning supplies, mops, brooms and gift cards to hardware stores like Home Depot.

To donate to Pathways to Home, you can visit their website by clicking here.