'You want to party, come on down' | Village of Bethel keeps America 250 celebrations going after July 4

WCPO 9's Sam's Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, contact him at sam@wcpo.com.

America 250 celebrations are far from over across the Tri-State. The Village of Bethel is holding its weekend of celebrations from July 10-11, one week after July 4.

“You wanna party, you come on down here. Because it’s going to be good," Village Council member Cindy Shepherd said.

The party started Friday evening with a picnic at Burke Park. The fun continues Saturday morning with outdoor and indoor activities across the village.

“By having it this week, we’re able to continue the celebration of America 250, which is taking place all year long. But we’re able to do so in a way that we can be so much bigger, thanks to the fact that we didn’t do it on the Fourth of July," Village Administrator Holly Isaacs said.

Events include a petting zoo, Art in the Park, a Historical Scavenger Hunt and more.

Watch to see what Bethel has in store for its America 250 celebration:

Village of Bethel continues Fourth of July celebrations

The village's parade will begin at noon Saturday. A massive American flag will be featured in the procession.

“I’m most excited about the parade. It’s going to be huge. We have 60-plus people entered into it, with a 30x60 (foot) American Flag being carried," Dawn Paul, owner of Bethel's Ben Franklin shop, said.

Both Isaacs and Shepherd said many of the events will be free so anyone can enjoy the patriotic festivities.

“We got a little of everything. I feel good about a lot of those things are free, because everyone can enjoy them," Shepherd said.

"Cities, townships, villages have all pulled together to help us with resources," Isaacs said.

Village of Bethel Bethel America 250 Flyer

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.