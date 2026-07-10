How Boone County leaders are looking to tackle the area's second most dangerous road

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers everything Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

Construction is underway on a new roundabout at Camp Ernst and Longbranch roads in Union, Kentucky, as Boone County leaders work to address one of the county's most dangerous roads.

"Camp Ernst Road was identified in our local road safety plan as a road that has a high crash history," Boone County Enginner Robert Franxman told WCPO Friday. "Overall it kind of averaged out to be the second ranked road with risk in the county for the potential for crashes."

Union neighbors told us they're not surprised.

"They think that this area out here is a test track for the Indianapolis 500," John Kiskaden said.

Another Boone County neighbor, Jen Collins, said she hears people revving their engines when she's trying to go to bed.

"It's a dangerous road," Collins said. "It should be much wider, and it should be much more safe."

Franxman said the incoming roundabout is designed to address those concerns directly.

"The roundabout just promotes slower speeds, reduces crashes and really reduces the severity of crashes too, so that's why it's a very important project right now," Franxman said.

The roundabout is just one part of a broader plan to reshape the heavily traveled corridor, with the goal of reducing traffic and improving public safety.

WATCH: Road detours underway as Boone County leaders address dangerous travel corridor

Boone County continues construction on roundabout

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore said the county is taking a measured approach to the larger project.

"We will look at the future land use plan and design the road in a way that will address what the future brings," Moore said. "But we don't want to overdesign. We don't want to create a superhighway through a corridor that's really not intended to be that."

In the meantime, drivers should expect significant detours. Southbound traffic is currently closed for the next couple of weeks along Camp Ernst towards Hathaway Road. Phase three of construction will then shift closures to northbound traffic along Camp Ernst Road.

Collins said she is already preparing for the disruption.

"When they close that section, which is phase three, which is coming up, then I'm going to have to go around the other way, and it is going to be a problem," Collins said. "So I'm hoping by the time school starts that it all gets evened out and everything's done and we can all go our merry little way."

Franxman said the county is working to wrap up construction before students return to school.

"Hopefully by the beginning of, not next week but the following week, we'll move into that second phase of the closures there at the intersection and then have the roundabout itself open and operational before school goes back into session," Franxman said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.