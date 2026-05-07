MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Construction crews are set to break ground Thursday on a new luxury apartment complex in Miami Township in Clermont County.

The Conrad Apartments will feature 315 units and will be built on the site of the old Trester Salvage Yard along Business 28.

According to Metropolitan Holdings, the complex will include amenities like a pool, fitness center, movie theater, golf simulator, pickleball courts and a dog park.

Lease rates have not yet been announced. The units will not be classified as affordable housing.

Watch below to see more on the complex:

Construction begins on 315-unit complex in Clermont County

Zach Gambill, the president of the Milford-Miami Township Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged the project has drawn mixed reactions from the community.

"There's always two sides to every coin and what I would say to both sides is I understand and empathize with both of you," Gambill said. "This community has always been one that has embraced people. Keep that mindset, be open minded to people coming in and wanting to be a part of this community who want to contribute to making it a better place."

Among the concerns raised by residents is the capacity of existing infrastructure.

Business 28, where the complex will be located, is a two-lane road.

Questions remain about what measures will be taken to ensure the area can support years of construction and the increased traffic that would come with hundreds of new residents.

But Gambill said the growth comes from demand.

“Miami Township and Milford specifically have been budding places for families to want to come and live and work and play and experience everything that these communities have to offer," Gambill said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.