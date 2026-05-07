Reading police chief placed on administrative leave, city says

READING, Ohio — The Reading police chief has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the City of Reading announced Thursday morning on social media.

The post did not offer any details and the post says the city will have no further comment while the investigation is active and ongoing.

Reading Police Chief Bryan Edens joined the Reading Police Department in 2000 after working as an officer in Elmwood Place for eight years. He became Reading's police chief in 2020.

According to the post Mayor Robert "Bo" Bemmes made the decision to place Edens on administrative leave, effective Wednesday.

Lieutenant Daniel Flottemesch has been named the city's interim police chief "until further notice," the post says.