Batavia Township man pleads not guilty in assault case where he was also struck by a vehicle

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has pleaded not guilty after he allegedly assaulted a woman and was then struck by a vehicle in Batavia Township in August.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said deputies received multiple calls Aug. 27 regarding a scene along Wooded Ridge Drive in Batavia Township.

"There are cars speeding up and down the road trying to run this guy over," one 911 caller said.

"EMS needs to be here right away," another caller told dispatchers.

The sheriff's office said Steven Ballard, 38, and a woman got into an altercation just before 6 p.m. Aug. 27. The woman confronted Ballard over concerns about his conduct toward her child.

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A verbal, then physical fight ensued, and Ballard is accused of hitting the woman multiple times and keeping her from leaving the scene in her truck, the sheriff's office said. Ballard then allegedly pointed a gun at the woman after she was able to start leaving in her vehicle.

Deputies recovered the gun at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the woman was left with cuts and bruising to her face after the incident.

Minutes after the assault, a man, later identified as Jason Chadwick, allegedly drove into and struck Ballard with a vehicle, and the incident was caught on video.

Chadwick was charged with one count of felonious assault for allegedly striking Ballard.

Ballard has since been charged in the assault and indicted by a grand jury on one count of kidnapping, one count of felonious assault, one count of abduction and one count of assault.

Ballard was in court Friday and pleaded not guilty to Judge Kevin Miles for the three felonies and one misdemeanor.

Prosecuting attorney Carol Rowe provided more details about the alleged assault in court.

"He was repeatedly telling her that he would kill her," Rowe said.

Miles set Ballard's bond at $750,000.

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