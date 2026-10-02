CINCINNATI — Ready, set, blink! Cincinnati is just days away from the return of the annual BLINK Festival, and public safety officials are preparing for what they expect could be the event's biggest turnout yet.

City officials outlined their safety plans Friday, including launching a new emergency alert platform called Cincy Alert.

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Cincy Alert Launches Ahead of BLINK

Powered by the Smart911 app, the platform is the City of Cincinnati's official emergency and non-emergency alert system. Starting next Thursday, officials say Cincy Alert will provide updates about emergencies, weather conditions, municipal information and road closures.

Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler says the city's Emergency Operations Center will be activated throughout the festival.

Officials are also planning a significant public safety presence, with about 100 officers stationed throughout the city, along with fire and ambulance crews.

Flagler says the city is preparing for an estimated 2 million visitors.

“I feel very good about where we are as a city and as a region. You know, this is an event that is in two states, three different municipalities, two different counties. It’s a big event, and it has a big public safety response.”With BLINK spanning multiple communities across the region, officials say coordination will be key to keeping visitors safe while they take in the festival's light displays and art installations.

Visitors and residents can opt in to receive Cincy Alert notifications by texting:

BLINK 2026 to 77295

Officials encourage festivalgoers to sign up to receive timely safety, weather, traffic and road closure information during BLINK.

BLINK 2026 is set to begin on Thursday, Oct. 8. The art festival combines murals with light shows, art pieces and installations across parts of downtown Cincinnati, Over-The-Rhine and Northern Kentucky.

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