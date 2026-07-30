Vivek Ramaswamy addresses Butler County concerns over data centers, property taxes during fair stop

HAMILTON, Ohio — With the Butler County Fair’s Ferris wheel spinning behind him, Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy spent more than an hour making his case to Ohio voters Wednesday. Some of the biggest questions he faced came from issues hitting close to home in Butler County.

Standing on a stage set up near the fair’s political booths, Ramaswamy drew a crowd of roughly 100 people who listened as he outlined his campaign priorities before staying afterward to shake hands, answer questions and talk one-on-one with fairgoers.

Ramaswamy, who is running against Democratic nominee Amy Acton in November’s race for Ohio governor, used the stop to discuss issues including taxes, education, public safety and economic development.

But two topics stood out for Butler County voters: property taxes and the future of data centers.

After Ramaswamy finished speaking with voters, WCPO asked him about large-scale data centers.

Butler County commissioners approved a six-month moratorium on new data center development in areas where the county oversees zoning as officials study the potential impacts of future projects.

The debate has continued beyond that pause in Butler County, with residents in some communities pushing citizen-led efforts that could restrict future data center development. Trenton and Hamilton have submitted signatures for proposed charter amendments targeting data centers larger than 25 megawatts.

Supporters point to potential economic investment, while opponents have raised concerns about impacts on utilities, infrastructure and quality of life.

When asked how he would balance economic development with those concerns, Ramaswamy said large-scale data centers should be responsible for the energy costs they create.

"I am against you and the people of this state having to pay for them," he said. "If you are going to use electricity from the electric grid, you should have to pay for it and bring your own energy."

During the question-and-answer portion of the event, one voter asked Ramaswamy about another issue affecting many homeowners: property taxes.

Becky Banks, a former teacher at Edgewood City Schools in Trenton, asked how Ramaswamy would lower property taxes while still making sure public schools have the funding they need.

Banks said she understands the issue from multiple perspectives as a former educator, a mother and the wife of a Butler County school principal.

She said she wants schools to use their resources effectively while continuing to invest in students.

Ramaswamy responded by arguing the biggest challenge facing public schools is not funding, but academic standards.

"The number one thing that our public schools are missing right now is not more money. It is standards. We have abandoned civic education standards, math standards, reading standards," he said.

After the event, Banks said she was encouraged by his answer.

"I do believe he has a vision to improve schools at every level and without just taking handouts," Banks said.

During his speech, Ramaswamy also promoted his plan to eliminate Ohio’s state income tax, which he says would allow small businesses and retirees to keep more of their money.

He also discussed his plans for public safety, including increased support for law enforcement, and said he wants to address fraud in government programs.

Ramaswamy’s stop at the Butler County Fair is part of his effort to connect with voters across Ohio ahead of November’s election.

Acton, his Democratic opponent, is a former Ohio Department of Health director who became a nationally recognized figure during the COVID-19 pandemic while serving under Gov. Mike DeWine. Her campaign has focused on issues including strengthening public education, protecting healthcare access and supporting working families.

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