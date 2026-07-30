The Pub Rookwood permanently closes after 25 years as part of new restaurant strategy

CINCINNATI — The Pub Rookwood, a restaurant serving British cuisine in the Rookwood Commons development, has permanently closed as part of a larger restaurant group strategy, the Tavern Restaurant Group announced Wednesday.

The restaurant, located at 2692 Edmondson Road, opened 25 years ago.

"Aa part of a strategic repositioning, Tavern Restaurant Group is shifting its presence of The Pub in the Cincinnati area," the restaurant group said in a press release.

The group is now shifting its focus to The Pub London Street Food, which is located within Element Eatery in Madisonville. The food stall will still have The Pub's beloved fish and chips, as well as many other Pub favorites, the group said.

The group also said they're revitalizing part of deSha's in Symmes Township to "represent the warm ambiance and authentic hospitality of The Pub spirit." The group said it will continue to operate its Pub location in Crestview Hills in Northern Kentucky.

"This decision was not made lightly," the group said. "In response to challenging economic conditions and rising operating costs, it became essential to restructure our local operations while continuing our mission to provide guests with exceptional food, service and hospitality."

CEO Nick Sanders said the group is "deeply grateful" to its guests, team members and the Rookwood community.

"While retiring this location is difficult, we feel it best aligns with our strategy for the success and future of the brand," Sanders said.