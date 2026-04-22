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Man pleads guilty to stabbing Butler County deputy

phillip lovely
Bryn Dippold/Journal-News
Phillip Lovely, 41, appears in Middletown Municipal Court Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Lovely pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 22, to aggravated murder and arson in connection with the Feb. 5 stabbing of a Butler County sheriff’s deputy and a vehicle fire on Myers Road in Madison Twp. The attack occurred as the deputy responded to the fire.
phillip lovely
Posted

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man accused of stabbing a Butler County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and arson on Wednesday, April 22.

Phillip Lovely, 41, had previously been indicted on multiple charges stemming from a Feb. 5 attack on a deputy and a vehicle fire in Madison Twp. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 3.

The aggravated murder charge carries a minimum of three years in prison, a sentence that can go as high as 16 and a half years, along with a possible fine of up to $20,000. The charge of arson has no minimum term and allows for a maximum of 18 months in prison, with a possible fine of up to $5,000.

According to court records, Deputy Mike Farthing responded around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 to a vehicle fire on Myers Road. Investigators said Lovely had set his own vehicle on fire following a breakup.

While Farthing was assisting with traffic control, Lovely, who lives on the property, stabbed the deputy from behind and told him, “this is your unlucky day,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The knife pierced Farthing’s ballistic vest, and the two struggled before Farthing subdued Lovely. Radio traffic captured Farthing reporting that he had been stabbed and had the suspect at gunpoint.

Farthing was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, where he was treated and released the next day.

The state agreed to dismiss the remaining counts against Lovely, including two counts of felonious assault and inducing panic, according to court documents. Lovely will be required to register as a violent offender and an arson offender.

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