Sheriff: Butler County deputy stabbed in back while responding to call in Madison Township

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital after officials said he was stabbed in the back while responding to a call in Madison Township.

Sheriff Richard Jones said Deputy Mike Farthing responded to the 7000 block of Myers Road at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported vehicle fire. When he arrived, officials said he "fully engulfed in flames."

While helping with traffic control, officials said a man who lives near the location approached Farthing from behind and stabbed him in the back. That man was taken into custody.

Jones said Farthing was taken to Atrium Hospital, where he is alert and conscious.

"I went to the hospital to check on my deputy, and I’m very thankful — as we all are — that we are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries at this time," Jones said in a release.

At this time, officials have not provided any information on what charges the man who stabbed Farthing might face.

