Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMadison Township

Actions

Sheriff: Butler County deputy stabbed in back while responding to call in Madison Township

deputy stabbed middletown
Rob Pieper/WCPO
deputy stabbed middletown
Posted

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital after officials said he was stabbed in the back while responding to a call in Madison Township.

Sheriff Richard Jones said Deputy Mike Farthing responded to the 7000 block of Myers Road at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported vehicle fire. When he arrived, officials said he "fully engulfed in flames."

While helping with traffic control, officials said a man who lives near the location approached Farthing from behind and stabbed him in the back. That man was taken into custody.

Jones said Farthing was taken to Atrium Hospital, where he is alert and conscious.

"I went to the hospital to check on my deputy, and I’m very thankful — as we all are — that we are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries at this time," Jones said in a release.

At this time, officials have not provided any information on what charges the man who stabbed Farthing might face.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Court docs: Xavier director accused of secretly recording student in underwear Employee falls into Licking River at River City Metals in Newport County to auction Bengals-branded suite furniture in Paycor Stadium

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM