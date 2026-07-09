Prosecutor: Blue Ash man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children, hiding spy cameras in homes

CINCINNATI — A Blue Ash man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday to sexual exploitation of children and hiding spy cameras in minors' homes, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dominick Gerace II.

A release from Gerace's office said 32-year-old David Mitsnefes admitted to "surreptitiously capturing videos of a minor in their bedroom in various states of undress without their knowledge and attempting to capture videos of another minor."

Court documents allege the family of the minors found hidden cameras in their bedrooms multiple times between the years of 2021 and 2025.

In November of 2025, the family's Ring security camera caught an image of the suspect wearing a dark hoodie and pants entering the home while they were out of town, according to the release.

A search of Mitsnefes' electronic devices showed videos of the minors as well as "numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material obtained over the internet," the release said. Mitsnefes saved videos of the minors to his iPhone using wifi and also took their underwear and kept it in his bedroom.

According to the release, Mitsnefes possessed more than 5,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Mitsnefes was charged federally and arrested in December 2025. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison