WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

Inside Triple Moon Coffee, business was booming on a recent Wednesday morning.

Espresso machines hummed, customers filled tables and new orders kept coming through the door.

But just steps away, several storefronts sat dark and empty.

Vacant buildings and empty storefronts have been a challenge in downtown Middletown for years, and some business owners and downtown advocates say a lack of enforcement on existing rules has allowed the problem to continue.

"It doesn't seem like a vital place you want to invest in," said Mary Johnson, a volunteer with Downtown Middletown Inc., a nonprofit focused on revitalizing the city's historic core.

WATCH: Why some say empty buildings are holding Middletown back

Downtown Middletown businesses say vacant storefronts continue to hold city back

Johnson said Downtown Middletown Inc.'s own count found more than half of the storefronts in the downtown business district are vacant.

The issue becomes especially visible at some intersections, where multiple storefronts sit empty on the same block.

Johnson said the city already has vacant property legislation on the books dating back to 2019, but she believes enforcement efforts have slowed in recent years.

"This is a tale from a vacant property legislation point of view of four buildings and why effective, enforced vacant property legislation is so important," Johnson said.

Business owners who have invested in downtown say the impact extends beyond appearances.

Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon Coffee, said additional businesses would help create the momentum downtown needs.

"It would be great to have some other businesses next door or down the street," Gibson said. "We've got some boutiques that just opened up down the way, but it's not enough. We need more."

Jay Moorman, owner of BeauVerre Riordan Studios, said it's frustrating to watch buildings sit unused while other business owners continue investing in the area.

"You struck a nerve because I work every day and got everything invested in downtown," Moorman said. "And to see someone come in, buy a building and not do anything..."

Residents say every occupied storefront helps create the kind of downtown atmosphere Middletown is working to build.

"It would be nice to see them open, and more stores come in," Middletown resident Jane Depner said.

City leaders told us they are actively developing new vacant property legislation aimed at addressing the issue.

Officials said they hope to bring the proposal before the Middletown City Council before the end of the summer.

Johnson believes downtown is gaining momentum, but worries vacant buildings could slow that progress.

"There is a flame starting to grow, and vacant properties are the water trying to drown it," Johnson said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel? Email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.