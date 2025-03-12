Immersive Titanic exhibit sails into Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — It has been 40 years since Robert Ballard discovered the Titanic shipwreck on the bottom of the ocean, but the fascination surrounding the tragedy lives on.
A new exhibit, Titanic: An Immersive Voyage, opens Thursday, March 13, in downtown Cincinnati.
The exhibit first explains the lore of the Titanic as seen in movies, then introduces guests to the tragedy's reality.
More than 300 artifacts from collectors bring to life recreations of the first-class dining room and the grand staircase.
Executive producer John Zaller explains that the immersive experience includes a 35-minute film shown in a 6,000-square-foot room.
The film is featured on 30-foot walls in a 360-degree setting, where guests can sit in replica lifeboats to experience the moments after the Titanic hit an iceberg.
Guests can dive into the wreckage with a virtual reality experience as well.
Tickets start at around $25 and can be purchased online or at 18 W. 4th Street.
Watch a sneak peek of the immersive exhibit below:
Watch Live: