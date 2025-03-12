Immersive Titanic exhibit sails into Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — It has been 40 years since Robert Ballard discovered the Titanic shipwreck on the bottom of the ocean, but the fascination surrounding the tragedy lives on.

A new exhibit, Titanic: An Immersive Voyage, opens Thursday, March 13, in downtown Cincinnati.

The exhibit first explains the lore of the Titanic as seen in movies, then introduces guests to the tragedy's reality.

Courtesy: Exhibition Hub The exhibit takes visitors beyond the Titanic you may have seen in the movies.

More than 300 artifacts from collectors bring to life recreations of the first-class dining room and the grand staircase.

Courtesy: Exhibition Hub The Grand Staircase was often a place where first class passengers would go to socialize in the evenings.

Executive producer John Zaller explains that the immersive experience includes a 35-minute film shown in a 6,000-square-foot room.

The film is featured on 30-foot walls in a 360-degree setting, where guests can sit in replica lifeboats to experience the moments after the Titanic hit an iceberg.

Guests can dive into the wreckage with a virtual reality experience as well.

Tickets start at around $25 and can be purchased online or at 18 W. 4th Street.

Watch a sneak peek of the immersive exhibit below:

Titanic exhibit sails into Cincinnati