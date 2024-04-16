'I’m doing what I can to push through:' Lakota West grad, Army veteran battling ALS boards the Honor Flight

HEBRON, Ky. — Honor Flight Tri-State began its season Tuesday by inviting 88 veterans and their guardians to fly to Washington, D.C.

The one-day trip is an opportunity to show the Veterans the monuments and memorials built in their honor.

One veteran seated in the front row was glowing Tuesday morning. Sarah Rieke, accompanied by her stepdad Ric, was excited for her Honor Flight.

“I’m very grateful and I’m very honored to be able to be a part of this,” Rieke said.

Rieke is an army veteran and served in Iraq from 2005 to 2006.

The Lakota West grad reflected on her time in Iraq.

“The things that stand out the most are the positive impacts that we had,” she shared.

She is noticeably younger than her fellow veterans on the flight.

“I was diagnosed with ALS in May of 2023,” she explained.

“I’m giving it heck, I’m doing what I can to push through.”

Sarah is looking forward to meeting fellow Veterans.

“Most looking forward to Arlington, to the changing of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” she said.

Sarah said she feels the love and support of her family during this battle. Her daughters Madison and Piper, husband Freddy and mom are looking forward to welcoming her back.

The flight was free for veterans and guardians had to pay their own way.

The veterans return to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport around 8 p.m. The public is encouraged to come to the arrivals area of the airport for an emotional welcome home ceremony. For many veterans, this is the grand return home that several never received.

For more information on Honor Flight Tri-State and to register a veteran, visit: https://www.honorflighttristate.org/