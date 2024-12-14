'I want to thank them for all the fun'| EnterTRAINment Junction prepares to close after 16 years

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — All good things must come to an end, and although the trains are still hitting the tracks at EnterTRAINment Junction, come January the business will be closing its doors.

Don Oeters created the train-themed attraction in 2008. His goal was to build the world's largest indoor train display for people to enjoy.

Then, earlier this year, Oeters announced he's bowing out.

Over the past two years, he tried to get someone to purchase the business but there were no takers.

Bill Balfour has been the general manager of the beloved attraction since 2007. He said that making people smile is all EnterTRAINment Junction's goal.

DeJah Gross

"Been here ever since. And so it's kind of bittersweet because I'll be here when we close. So it's kind of a bookend — not one that I was hoping for," said Balfour.

The business has 11 full-time employees, part-time high school and college students, and volunteers who put in hours to create the displays.

"They love doing the stuff, they love building, they love making models they just love playing with the whole train display," said Balfour.

DeJah Gross

In addition to employees needing to find work after January 5, visitors are also sad about the closure.

For many in the Greater Cincinnati area, visiting was a family tradition.

"I was really hoping that it can continue somewhere else. I want to thank them for all the fun that we've had over the after last couple of years," said John Langenderfer, a returning visitor from Toledo.

All exhibits will be available until January. If you visit the A-Maze-N-Funhouse during the holiday season, you will find Santa and Mrs. Clause. They will be there until December 24 at the Journey to the North Pole.