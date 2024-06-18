'A sad day for us all': EnterTRAINment Junction to permanently close

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A niche entertainment staple for many with train-loving children in the Greater Cincinnati region will soon close its doors for good — but not before celebrating one last holiday season.

EnterTRAINment Junction in West Chester will cease its operations in January 2025; a specific date has not yet been determined.

"It is a sad day for us all," said Don Oeters, owner of EnterTRAINment Junction, in a press release.

Oeters created the train-themed attraction 16 years ago, as he chased a dream: To build the world's largest indoor train display for the public.

"This has been a labor of love for so many years and a lot of really good people have put their hearts and souls into this project to make it the best family attraction possible," said Oeters. "I've tried to find a person or a group to buy the business for over two years with no takers. To have to close it all down is a real heartache for me."

Oeters said he decided to announce the closure of the beloved destination early, so fans have plenty of time to make one last family outing to enjoy everything contained beneath its roof.

The January closing date means Cincinnatians will have one last chance to visit EnterTRAINment Junction during its popular holiday events: Everything Thomas takes place in August, Jack-O-Lantern Junction is held in the fall and, of course, Christmas at the Junction will go on as planned this holiday season.

EnterTRAINment Junction was the fruition of Oeter's years of planning, financing and hard work. It opened to the public in 2008, claiming the title of having the world's largest indoor model train display — and the only train-themed family entertainment center.

Inside its walls run trains aplenty, but there's also the A-Maze-N-Funhouse, a circus midway-themed walk-through attraction that claims to have one of North America's largest mirror mazes.

It also features a large, hand-built replica of old Coney Island with rides that work with the push of a button — perhaps an exhibit that rings more nostalgic now that Coney Island itself has been closed and partially demolished.