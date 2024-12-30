"I thought I was never going to get it back" | Young fan gets to keep game ball after it was taken by security

ERLANGER, Ky. — Even though his father may be faithful to the Cincinnati Bengals, 11-year-old Levi Still is a lifelong Denver Broncos fan.

His parents told WCPO that he has three jerseys: Von Miller, then Justin Simmons, and now Patrick Surtain II.

"He's been a fan since he was five years old," said Levi's mother Stacey Ewing. Levi said his fandom started after his parents returned from their honeymoon, and brought him a special Denver Broncos football. From then on, he was hooked to Broncos Country.

Stacey Ewing Levi Still at a 2018 Broncos Bengals game

Levi was given a Pat Surtain jersey for Christmas, and his family got tickets to the Bengals vs. Broncos in Cincinnati on December 28th.

As the fans arrived, Levi and his family went down to the railing, to get closer to the players as they warmed up.

But what happened next, was a dream come true.

"All of a sudden, we see Pat Surtain walking to us. We just freaked out and he ended up handing him the football," said Ewing.

That moment when you get a 🏈 from @PatSurtainll 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mqeANUbN4z — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 28, 2024

Levi saw Surtain perform on the biggest stage, even seeing the Pro Bowler recover a Tee Higgins fumble in the fourth quarter.

Even though the Broncos fell to the Bengals in overtime, the surprise gift made the night extra special for Levi, until he and his family began to leave the stadium.

"We got stopped by security, three gentlemen, who were just doing their job. They had told us the football is property of the NFL and it can’t leave the stadium," said Ewing.

Ewing and her son told WCPO the ball was taken away and the family left the stadium.

But Ewing said she had to see if something could be done. "The only thing I knew to do was go to social media and try to get my boy's ball back," she said.

Ewing's post received dozens of shares on Facebook, as people hoped that Levi could get his football back.

Just now seeing this… Before the game yesterday I gave away a game ball to a little kid. Just for it to be taken away from him if anybody can put me in contact with the kid and his family hmu asap !! — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) December 29, 2024

Ewing told WCPO that on Sunday morning, one of the security guards reached out, telling her that he went through all the steps to get Levi his ball back.

"He instant messaged me and just said he, you know, the steps that he had taken to get it verified and to make sure he could have it, and then he reached out," Ewing said.

Ewing's family packed up the car and headed back to Paycor Stadium and met with the staff. There, Levi was reunited with the special football.

WCPO 9 News Stacey Ewing and Levi Still

"I felt happy because I thought I was never going to get it back," Levi said.

Ewing told WCPO she's grateful to the staff and security at Paycor Stadium for helping get the ball back to Levi.