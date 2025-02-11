Ex-councilman P.G. Sittenfeld loses appeal, could be sent back to prison

CINCINNATI — Ex-councilman P.G. Sittenfeld could be heading back to prison after a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against his appeal Tuesday.

Sittenfeld's appeal sought to have his public corruption conviction thrown out; the appeal process began in May 2024, and Sittenfeld has been released from jail since then, pending the outcome of the appeal.

Sittenfeld's appeal went before a three-judge panel. The judges, John Bush, John Nalbandian and Eric Murphy, ruled 2-1 to uphold his conviction.

While Murphy was the lone judge to agree that Sittenfeld's conviction should be thrown out, he wasn't the only judge to note that the prosecution may have been reaching in his case.

"All the major players, except for Sittenfeld, were working for or with the government — that is, these were paid actors working to incriminate Sittenfeld," reads Nalbandian's opinion. "And despite nearly every relevant conversation being recorded, the investigation didn't yield overwhelming evidence."

The appeal focused on two specific arguments: Whether the government had presented enough evidence for a jury to reasonably rule an explicit quid pro quo had occured, and whether Sittenfeld's indictment "was constructively amended," meaning the jury was given evidence pointing to crimes outside of Sittenfeld's actual indictment.

The judges ultimately ruled that the evidence presented at trial was enough for a jury to reasonably convict Sittenfeld on bribery and extortion charges, pointing to a controversial recording of a conversation between Sittenfeld and Chinedum Ndukwe, who was cooperating with the FBI.

Sittenfeld, who wanted to run for mayor, asked for campaign donations in the form of “rounding up LLCs” from Ndukwe, a former Cincinnati Bengal turned real estate developer: Sittenfeld can be heard saying, “You don’t want me to be like, hey Chin, love you but can’t.”

"Honestly, I can ... I can sit here and say I can deliver the votes," Sittenfeld told the undercover agent who is known as Rob, during a November 2018 meeting at a downtown condo.

The panel of judges hearing Sittenfeld's appeal felt the recordings were enough evidence to support the jury's verdict on both counts, according to the ruling.

"Even if some juries might disagree, that does not change the fact that Sittenfeld's conviction was not unreasonable," reads the ruling. "So, Sittenfeld's sufficiency-of-the-evidence claim fails."

Once a rising political star and favorite to be Cincinnati's mayor, Sittenfeld was sentenced to spend 16 months in prison for bribery and attempted extortion. He served roughly 4 and a half months before he was released for the duration of his appeal. Now, he could be sent back to prison to serve out the remainder of that sentence.

Sittenfeld has maintained that he did nothing illegal by accepting $20,000 in campaign donations from undercover FBI agents who were posing as developers and championing their project to redevelop a blighted downtown property into a boutique hotel because he was a pro-development politician.

Sittenfeld was the third council member the FBI arrested in 2020 on public corruption charges stemming from a massive sting at Cincinnati City Hall involving at least three undercover FBI agents and multiple informants who secretly recorded numerous elected leaders over two years.

Former council member Tamaya Dennard pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud for accepting $15,000 as part of a scheme to exchange her votes for money. A judge sentenced her to 18 months in prison and she was released in 2022.

Former council member Jeff Pastor also pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud. Prosecutors said he took $55,000 in bribes in exchange for votes on development deals. He was sent to prison, but was released in December to serve the last seven months of his sentence either at a halfway house or home confinement.

You can read the full decision yourself below:

