'I need your help' | A one-on-one with the Cincinnati superintendent as district asks for more money

CINCINNATI — At a Cincinnati Public Schools Town Hall where members of the district's staff hosting the event outnumbered those from the voting public, Superintendent Shauna Murphy made the pitch for the electorate to pay more in property tax to avoid additional deep cuts in classrooms.

The levy on the Nov. 3 ballot would increase property taxes on homes by $245 a year per $100,000 of home value.

We asked if the sparse crowd at the first town hall weeks out from Election Day was discouraging, and Murphy said no.

WATCH: We talk one-on-one with Superintendent Murphy

We go one-on-one with CPS Superintendent as district asks for more money

"I'm super encouraged," she said. "We have a great start to the school year. We have a ton of momentum getting that three-star rating from the state of Ohio."

Murphy pointed to the state's recent report card rating upgrade as proof the district has made measurable improvements over previous years earning some faith with voters that new dollars would be used appropriately.

District Treasurer Michael Gustin says, if the levy fails, the district would face a $44.5 million cash shortfall in 2029.

"We're doing more and more, and a lot of these are expensive, with the same amount of money," he said.

Murphy acknowledged that asking for a tax increase as other prices rise was a big ask, but she said the tens of millions in cuts already made in the last three years within the district has left the Board of Education with few options to avoid painful cuts.

"This is 50/50 right now," she said. "There are supporters. I have read on social media, I hear, 'we just can't afford this.' I need your help. We are talking about 34,000 children."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting has already begun in Ohio.