Cincinnati Public Schools receives new Ohio Report Card rating, board says

CINCINNATI — At a board meeting Monday evening, Cincinnati Public Schools shared its Ohio School Report Card rating.

Board members said that CPS has moved from two and a half stars to three overall stars.

"I want to say thank you to the board for all of your dedication, hard work, your push your drive. To our students, for their tenacity their hard work, and for their families for choosing Cincinnati Public Schools. To every single staff member, whether it's someone at central office who is ordering textbooks to the teachers who are planning, preparing and presenting for our young people. Every single person who touches Cincinnati Public Schools. Our partners we definitely could not do it without you so thank you we are super super excited for this new information." Kendra Mapp, Cincinnati School Board Member, said.

For more information on ratings, go to Ohio School Report Cards.