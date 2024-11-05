'I feel good about this race': VP candidate JD Vance casts vote in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance returned to Cincinnati to cast his vote on Election Day.

Vance arrived at St. Anthony Padua Church on Victory Parkway Tuesday morning to vote, along with his wife and children.

He addressed members of the media outside of the precinct after he cast his ballot.

"Look, I feel good," said Vance. "You never know until you know, but I feel good about this race."

Vance said his family planned to head home after voting before heading off to Palm Springs to await the election results. He added that he expects to win the race, but that he ultimately hopes rifts can be healed following the election.

"I think our message is, first of all, we do expect to win, but obviously, no matter who wins, half the country, as you said, is going to be at least partially disappointed," said Vance. "I think my attitude is the best way to heal the rift in the country is to try to govern the country as well as we can, create as much prosperity as we can for the American people and remind our fellow Americans that we are all fundamentally on the same team."

He added that he believes Trump's policies "are going to promote peace and prosperity for our citizens."

Trump tapped Vance to join him on the Republican ticket in July; the former president made the announcement on Truth Social as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Middletown, Ohio native and "Hillbilly Elegy" author was endorsed by Former President Donald Trump during his run for the Ohio Senate, though the pair's relationship has occasionally been rocky.